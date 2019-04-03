Car thief wanted for burglaries tried to ram these police 4x4s on Yorkshire road

A car thief who wanted for three burglaries tried to ram these police 4x4s on a Yorkshire road.

The incident took place in Dewsbury on Wednesday, April 3 when police spotted a man believed to be linked with three burglaries.

A car thief who wanted for three burglaries tried to ram these police 4x4s on a Yorkshire road. Photo credit: @WYP_TrafficDave West Yorkshire Police.

He was stopped by the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit.

The ford focus car, which was stolen, was then rammed into the police cars as the man tried to escape the scene.

Police confirmed he is now in custody.

A traffic officer tweeted this statement from his account, Traffic Dave. It said: "Stolen Ford Focus driven by a male currently circulated for three burglaries.

A car thief who wanted for three burglaries tried to ram these police 4x4s on a Yorkshire road. Photo credit: @WYP_TrafficDave West Yorkshire Police.

"Sighted by @WYP_RPU and stopped.

"Driver tried ramming his way out. One in custody. #Dewsbury #Team3 #OperationalSupport".

-> Police seize drug dealer's car while clamping down on dodgy scrap metal vans in Leeds

-> Leeds relative of woman put to death for attempted murder welcomes miscarriage of justice conclusion