Cannabis farm discovered by police in Ravensthorpe
A cannabis farm has been discovered by police in Ravensthorpe over the weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
A Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant at an address in the Ravensthorpe area on Sunday, September 10, and discovered 165 cannabis plants which were seized.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
People are advised to report anything suspicious to West Yorkshire Police via the force’s online chat, www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, the 101 number or on their online reporting facility, www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it
For further information please visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/drugs/cannabis-farms