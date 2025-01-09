Police investigating a burglary in Batley - in which two motorbikes were stolen - have released CCTV images of three suspects.

Police investigating a burglary in Batley - in which two motorbikes were stolen - have released CCTV images of the suspects.

Three suspects forced their way into a garage on Mill Lane, Hanging Heaton, and made off with two bikes at around 2.21am on October 29.

The bikes are a white, grey and yellow Husqvarna 701 Supermoto motorbike, with the registration plate YD20 RVF (pictured), and a red and silver GASGAS TXT 250 Trial bike.

Detective Constable Matthew Trapps, of Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this offence and would ask anyone who has seen the suspects in the images or has knowledge of the stolen vehicles to contact us.

“We know the people pictured are masked and can't be identified but we have issued the images in case anyone has further footage of males dressed like this on the stolen bikes in the local area, or has any information which could assist us.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team via 101, or using the Livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number 13240588474.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.