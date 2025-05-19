Can you help? Police appeal for information following Birstall burglary after suspects in balaclavas forced way into property

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has footage or information about a break-in at a house on Raikes Lane.

Police are appealing for information following a household burglary in Birstall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has footage or information about a break-in at a house on Raikes Lane.

The offences took place between 2am and 3am on Thursday, April 17 after suspects in balaclavas forced their way into the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then searched the property before making off empty handed.

Anyone who has any information which could assist officers is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Those getting in touch should reference crime number 13250215198

Information can also be given online to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.