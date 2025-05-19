Can you help? Police appeal for information following Birstall burglary after suspects in balaclavas forced way into property

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2025, 08:37 BST
Police are appealing for information following a household burglary in Birstall.

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has footage or information about a break-in at a house on Raikes Lane.

The offences took place between 2am and 3am on Thursday, April 17 after suspects in balaclavas forced their way into the property.

They then searched the property before making off empty handed.

Anyone who has any information which could assist officers is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Those getting in touch should reference crime number 13250215198

Information can also be given online to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

