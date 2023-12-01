Can you help? Police appeal after a group of men behaving suspiciously were seen in Mirfield
The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can assist them in identifying the males or has footage of them in Mirfield on the evening of Friday November 24.
The males were caught on camera at around 8pm.
Officers realise the males are masked but feel it is important to issue the pictures in case anyone has footage of them to help officers plot the male’s movements, or can in any way identify them.
The men are believed to have travelled in the vehicle that is also pictured.
Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police log 13230653604.
Information can also be given on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
