'Bye son, happy birthday': Mum's message after being remanded over Leeds station brawl

Natalie Flynn is one of four people, including her son, charged with affray for the incident outside the station in September last year.

The 37-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month where her barrister, Stephen Welford, argued that further issues needed to be resolved before she is sentenced.

Judge Ray Singh agreed to defer the matter until September 28, but having missed a previous hearing, he said he “had no confidence” that she would show up to court next time, so ordered she be kept in custody until the next hearing.

Flynn, a mother-of-four of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe in Dewsbury was led away and shouted: “Bye son, happy birthday.”

Her son Corey Rylah, who turned 18 that day and is of the same address, also had his case adjourned because he has other outstanding matters, including charges of robbery and actual bodily harm.

A younger teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had their case sent back to be dealt with by the youth court.

A fourth person was handed a suspended sentence.

The court was told that two British Transport Police officers had just come off duty when they tried to intervene what they thought was a domestic fight.

Both were attacked by members of the group who were described as being the “cruellest bunch of individuals” who “seemed proud of the attack”.