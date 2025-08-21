Burglary in Batley: Police appeal for information after burglary in Batley Field Hill

Police investigating a burglary in Batley are appealing for information.

It took place at an address in Batley Field Hill between 3.36am and 3.46am on Tuesday, July 29.

The suspect is believed to have entered via a first-floor window and made off with Adidas and Gucci man bags, a watch and some mobile phones.

He is thought to have approached the address from Batley town centre and made off in the same direction.

The suspect is described as being of slim build.

He was wearing an oversized hoodie, tracksuit bottoms, Adidas trainers and a beanie hat.

He was also wearing a man bag across his body.

Witnesses or anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250430902.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.