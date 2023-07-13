Burglary appeal: Police appeal after a motorbike was stolen in a burglary in Cleckheaton

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about a break in at a household garage on Whitechapel Road, in the early hours on Tuesday, July 11 in which the pictured Yamaha motorcycle was taken.

Thieves broke into the garage at about 4am and made off with tools and the black, white and red Yamaha bike.

The machine is believed to have been take away across nearby fields.

Detective Constable Christopher Eglen of Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: “If anybody recognises the stolen bike and has information in relation to its current whereabouts, I would ask them to contact West Yorkshire Police and assist us with the ongoing enquiry.

“Anybody with any information, is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13230245898 or alternatively contact the force online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat