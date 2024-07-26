Burglary appeal: Dewsbury police issue details of two men they want to speak to in connection with business burglary

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jul 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Detectives investigating a burglary in Dewsbury have issued details of two men they would like to speak with.

Officers would like to speak with Ryan Thornton and Luke Housecroft in connection with a business burglary which happened earlier this month.

Police say multiple enquiries have been made to locate both males following this incident and officers are now appealing to the public to assist where they can.

Ryan Thornton and Luke Housecroft

Thornton, 26, is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of skinny build with goatee-style facial hair.

Housecroft, 32, is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He is believed to have a shaven head and has a tattoo on his right hand.

Both men have links to the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

If you have information which may assist in locating either or both of these men then please contact the Catch and Control unit at Kirklees Police on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240397296.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.