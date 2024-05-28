Burglars stole £10K cash and jewellery from Dewsbury Moor property
It happened at about 8.15pm on Saturday, April 20 when two men jumped over a wall and entered the back of an address in Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, making an untidy search before leaving.
Around £10,000 in cash is believed to have been taken, along with four sets of jewellery, a briefcase and a CCTV hard drive.
They are believed to have been dropped off by a white Audi car, which was seen in the area.
Anyone who has CCTV or information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
The crime reference is 13240211661.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.