Burglars stole £10K cash and jewellery from Dewsbury Moor property

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th May 2024, 12:25 BST
Police have issued images of two men wanted following a burglary in Dewsbury where £10,000 cash and jewellery were taken.

It happened at about 8.15pm on Saturday, April 20 when two men jumped over a wall and entered the back of an address in Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, making an untidy search before leaving.

Around £10,000 in cash is believed to have been taken, along with four sets of jewellery, a briefcase and a CCTV hard drive.

They are believed to have been dropped off by a white Audi car, which was seen in the area.

The suspects are believed to have been dropped off by a white Audi car, which was seen in the area at the time and is also pictured.

Anyone who has CCTV or information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

The crime reference is 13240211661.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.