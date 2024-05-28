Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued images of two men wanted following a burglary in Dewsbury where £10,000 cash and jewellery were taken.

It happened at about 8.15pm on Saturday, April 20 when two men jumped over a wall and entered the back of an address in Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, making an untidy search before leaving.

Around £10,000 in cash is believed to have been taken, along with four sets of jewellery, a briefcase and a CCTV hard drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are believed to have been dropped off by a white Audi car, which was seen in the area.

The suspects are believed to have been dropped off by a white Audi car, which was seen in the area at the time and is also pictured.

Anyone who has CCTV or information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

The crime reference is 13240211661.