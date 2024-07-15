Burglars steal large sum of cash from Cleckheaton house
Police in Kirklees are appealing for information following the break-in on Friday, July 12, between noon and 8pm.
Two suspects approached a property on Turnsteads Avenue by the back garden fence that backs on Turnsteads Crescent.
They used a brick to gain entry to a ground floor flat and searched the property.
A large sum of cash was stolen and they fled the scene over the back fence.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101 or through the LiveChat facility on the website quoting crime reference number 13240377536.