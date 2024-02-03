Budding bobbies share women's safety tips and how to spot scams in Batley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Kirklees Police cadets said they had been privileged to attend at the Baitul Atta Mosque as part of activity across West Yorkshire Police for Neighbourhood Policing Week.

The cadets, along with cadet leader PC Sally Baines, spoke to the mosque's women's group and invited guests about their Safe Tea project.

The scheme helps educate older people about frauds and scams in the form of a bag of leaflets and crime prevention items, and was funded by the West Yorkshire Mayor's safer communities fund.

Police cadets visited Baitul Atta Mosque in Batley

They also attended to celebrate World Hijab Day, learn about hijabs, and listen to members of the mosque speak about their own hijab experiences before trying them on themselves.

And the cadets engaged with younger girls and children there, and were treated to home-cooked curry.

Police cadet Mia Barrett said: “This was such a lovely event to be invited to and I really enjoyed it.

"It was really interesting to learn about hijabs and to try one on was a real privilege."

PC Baines said: "We would like to thank the group for inviting us to celebrate World Hijab Day and welcoming us into their mosque."

If you have concerns or information about crime in your area, you can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on the force’s website.