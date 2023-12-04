News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Boy,11, robbed at knifepoint near Birkenshaw Park

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint near Birkenshaw Park.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
The boy was with a friend near the park between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, November 18, when he was approached by two males.

One of them threatened the boy with a knife and he was kicked to the leg before the two suspects left with his phone and bag.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged around 17-years-old, about 5ft 4ins tall and of thin build.

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information following the robbery of an 11-year-old boy.Police in Kirklees are appealing for information following the robbery of an 11-year-old boy.
He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up and grey/orange trousers.

The second suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft 4ins tall and of thin build. He was wearing a black North Face jacket with the hood up and black trousers.

Anyone who saw two males matching the suspects’ descriptions in the area or with any information about those responsible are asked to make contact.

Information can be passed to Kirklees District Crime Team by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230640853. Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

