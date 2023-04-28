Birstall robber pushed man in his 60s to ground and stole in his phone

Craig Lamb, 43, from Birstall was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on April 20 after being convicted of a robbery offence in February this year.

The 43 -year-old was convicted following an incident on the evening of February 14 in which he approached a man in his early 60s who was withdrawing cash from a supermarket cash point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamb began to speak to the victim as he tried to get away, before then pushing him over and making off with his phone.

Craig Lamb

Officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team investigated the offence resulting in Lamb being identified, arrested, and remanded for court within less than 48 hours of the crime being reported.