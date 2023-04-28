News you can trust since 1858
Birstall robber pushed man in his 60s to ground and stole in his phone

A man has been jailed for three years after pushing over and robbing a man in Birstall.

By James Carney
Published 28th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Craig Lamb, 43, from Birstall was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on April 20 after being convicted of a robbery offence in February this year.

The 43 -year-old was convicted following an incident on the evening of February 14 in which he approached a man in his early 60s who was withdrawing cash from a supermarket cash point.

Lamb began to speak to the victim as he tried to get away, before then pushing him over and making off with his phone.

Craig LambCraig Lamb
Officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team investigated the offence resulting in Lamb being identified, arrested, and remanded for court within less than 48 hours of the crime being reported.

DC Matthew Trapps, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Lamb for what was a nasty robbery which left the victim understandably shaken."