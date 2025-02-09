Bid to tackle arson attacks, drug dealing and vandalism in Birstall

Birstall ward councillors are at the centre of a crackdown on yobs in Howden Clough.

Councillor Joshua Sheard and Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) met with West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Brigade in a bid to address serious concerns of ongoing anti-social around the Leeds Road playing fields.

Councillor Sheard spoke of some of the incidents that have taken place, with changing rooms on the football pitch set on fire and walls broken with the bricks thrown at cars.

A children’s park has also been vandalised, rubbish strewn and set alight, along with the use and dealing of drugs, the councillor said.

An action plan has been created and a new committee – the Howden Clough Safety Partnership Committee – is being established to allow residents to meet with councillors and key organisations to share concerns, find solutions and receive updates.

Councillor Sheard explained that this is just one of the steps in the multi-faceted approach being taken to clamp down on the problem.

He said there will be a greater police presence in the area and enquiries for greater CCTV in the area are ongoing.

“Myself, Liz Smaje and Mark Thompson as councillors will remain in contact with relevant officers and co-ordinators to ensure that the action plan is being carried out, and ensure clear success metrics are being met,” he added.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, who leads the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and works closely with partners to tackle these concerns wherever they arise.

“We are aware of concerns regarding the Leeds Road playing fields and are conducting increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance for residents and gather information about those who are involved in these matters, so positive action can be taken.

“We are committed to making the Batley and Spen areas safer and look forward to working with this new partnership to address the concerns of our residents and businesses.

“Anyone with information or concerns about anti-social behaviour is advised to contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, or by email to [email protected]."