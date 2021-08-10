Bed factory worker caught on camera stealing £4,500 from Dewsbury office

Leeds Crown Court

Liviu-ciprian Mustafa was arrested after his boss watched footage from a security camera on a mobile phone security app as he took £4,500 in cash from an office.

Leeds Crown Court was told Mustafa broke into Bedwise UK, on Bradford Road, Dewsbury, on June 24.

Adam Keenaghan, prosecuting, said Mustafa had been working at the firm for three weeks when he carried out the offence.

The firm’s owner recognised Mustafa, 26, as he was wearing the same clothes from the previous day at work.

He went to Mustafa’s home on Battye Street, Dewsbury, and found him hiding in a bedroom.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Mustafa pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been in custody since being arrested.