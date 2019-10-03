Batley money launderer found with £850,000 in van at Channel Tunnel terminal

Illegally-earned cash totalling approximately £850,000 was found hidden within secret compartments in a van stopped at the Channel Tunnel.

The blue Ford Transit was driven by and registered to Faisal Khan, 27, of Grafton Street in Batley, who initially denied any knowledge of the bundles of banknotes discovered by Kent Police officers at the Folkestone terminal on Wednesday 23 January 2019.

He later pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to six years in prison when he appeared at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Shaun Creed of Kent Police said: ‘Faisal Khan originally denied any knowledge of the huge amount of banknotes found hidden within his van, but it was clear that this was a failed attempt to conceal his criminal activity.

"The money seized from his van will now be subject to a forfeiture application under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which if successful will mean the money is re-invested into policing.

"This was a significant seizure of cash that demonstrates our determination and commitment to ensure crime does not pay, and to disrupt the ability of organised groups to profit from illegal activity."