Batley man who spat at police fails to appear in court for second time

Jamie Glover, 31, of Wyvern Close, Batley, was drunk and disorderly and spat in the face of an officer outside York station on October 18, offences he has already pleaded guilty to.Glover was due for sentencing at York Magistrates’ Court on 22 October, but failed to appear.Following a public appeal, released alongside a video of him spitting at the BTP officer, officers were able to locate and arrest Glover.He was again brought before the courts, but magistrates ruled to release Glover again on court bail.He was due to appear for sentencing on October 30, however again failed to appear.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900089635.Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously: on 0800 555 111.