Batley man jailed for sexually assaulting girl and taking 250 photos of kids

Leeds Crown Court

Martin Magnall also admitted making indecent images of children, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Hollie Loftus, who appeared as a co-defendant, admitted making indecent images of children.

The court heard Magnall, 44, assaulted an 11-year-old girl by touching her thigh on a street in Chapel Allerton on May 20, 2019.

And he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Chapel Allerton on November 27, 2019.

Magnall sexually assaulted the same girl 11 days later.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said when police went to Magnall’s home in December 2019 they seized a laptop, mobile phone and seven USB drives. Police found more than 1,600 indecent images of children on the equipment.

Magnall, of Wards Hill Court, Batley, admitted one charge of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching on May 20, 2019.

He admitted two charges of sexual assault in connection with the 15-year-old victim.

Magnall also admitted two charges of voyeurism, two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of possession of prohibited images of children.

Loftus, aged 33, of Cross Park Street, Batley, admitted two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of possession of prohibited images of children.

Jailing Magnall for 22 months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: “It is clear you have a sexual attraction to young girls.”

He made Magnall and Loftus the subject of sexual harm prevention orders, which among other restrictions ban them from unsupervised contact with children.