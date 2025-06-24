Nabeel Gul, 38, from Batley, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

A Batley man who played a leading role in supplying Class A drugs has been jailed following an investigation by Programme Precision officers at West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nabeel Gul was linked to the distribution of “kilo quantities” of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Officers found several ounces of cocaine and £107,000 in cash when they arrested him in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gul, 38, of Woodside Crescent, Batley, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing. He also admitted a money laundering offence.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on June 13, Gul was sentenced to six years and six months for the cocaine offence, four years and one month for the heroin offence, and two years and four months for the money laundering offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Chris McGlynn of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team said:

“Our investigation focused on Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Ravensthorpe and Wakefield where we found that Gul’s involvement linked him to supplying kilo quantities of Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased that he is now behind bars serving a lengthy sentence for his illegal activities.”

To report criminal activity in your community call 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat Or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.