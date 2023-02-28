Yusuf Sacha, 69, from Batley was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (February 28) after being found guilty in a trial of 12 offences including rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Sacha had stood trial in January charged with offences committed between 1979 and 1985. The offences took place against three victims who were children at the time.

The 69-year-old was sentenced for a rape offence, two indecent assaults and an indecency with a child offence against one victim, and two indecent assaults and two indecency with a child offences against another.

He was also found guilty of three indecent assaults and an indecency with a child offence against the third victim.

Enquiries into Sacha’s offending began in 2019 after Kirklees Police received a report from a now adult victim, disclosing the abuse she suffered.

Sacha was arrested in February 2021 and later charged in October of the same year.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes of Kirklees Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Sacha today for very serious sexual offences committed against highly vulnerable child victims who had no chance of defending themselves from him.“In committing these awful offences he abused his status as a community figurehead and the trust that brought him in the most appalling way.“We can only assume that in his arrogance he must have assumed his victims would not have the courage to speak out.“Instead their bravery in coming forward has exposed his offending and allowed authorities to bring a serial child sex offender to justice.”

DCI Thornes, added: “West Yorkshire Police always investigates all reports of sexual assault, no matter when the offence may have occurred, and puts the needs of victims at the heart of investigations.“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault and not reported it, for whatever reason, to contact us.”

