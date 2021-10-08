Batley man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

Dawood Kasuji

Dawood Kasuji , 28, of Park Close inBatley was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) for causing the death by dangerous driving of 33-year-old Stephen James Linley.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team said the case was a tragic example of the appalling consequences of dangerous driving.

The court heard Kasuji had been driving passengers in a BMW 325 at speeds of 55mph or more when he hit Stephen on Black Bull Street, near Armouries Way, in Leeds during the evening of Friday, October 12, 2018.

Stephen, who had been crossing the road at the time, tragically died at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Kasuji was arrested and charged and later unanimously found guilty by a jury after denying the offences and opting for a trial.

Detective Constable Clare Barran, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This has been a dreadful case in which a much loved and respected man with his whole life ahead of him has been robbed of his future by another man who was effectively showing off.

“The tributes paid to Stephen speak volumes about his character and his loss continues to haunt his family to this day.

“Kasuji chose to increase their suffering by putting them through a trial and I am pleased he has been sentenced following a unanimous guilty verdict.

“I would also like to thank witnesses who came forwards and provided key information which supported the investigation and helped put Kasuji behind bars.

“This case stands as a tragic example of the dreadful consequences dangerous driving can have.”

In a statement after sentencing, Stephen’s family said: “The family would like to recognise the efforts of all of the officers who have worked on the case, especially the family liaison officer who has kept us informed throughout.

“We are also deeply grateful to the people who responded at the time of the impact and offered what assistance they could in the face of a violent road traffic event.

“Stephen was a popular and much-loved young man. He had his life exactly where he wanted it, a loving family, firm friends, supportive colleagues and a job that fulfilled him in a city he loved.

“Best of all, he had met the love of his life, his soul mate and had shared his plans with us to propose and get married.

“It is not just Stephen’s life that has viciously been taken from us. His little brother has lost his childhood through the mental trauma it has caused him, his sister has lost a supportive and loving brother, we have lost our future daughter-in-law and the prospect of grandchildren.