News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Batley man charged with firearms offences after weapon fired at door in Cleckheaton

A Batley man will appear before magistrates tomorrow charged with firearms offences following an incident at a house in Cleckheaton.

By James Carney
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 12:30pm

Christopher John Stewart, 40, from Bradford Road, Batley will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday December 8, charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He will also appear charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition whilst prohibited from doing so.

Hide Ad

The charges relate to an incident at a home on Pyenot Hall Lane in Cleckheaton during the evening of Sunday, December 4, in which a firearm was allegedly discharged at a door.

A man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow
Most Popular

Five males also arrested in connection with the incident have now been released with no further action taken.

A further two men and a woman have been released on police bail, pending continuing enquiries.

Hide Ad

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident and appeal for information.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101.