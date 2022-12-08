Batley man charged with firearms offences after weapon fired at door in Cleckheaton
A Batley man will appear before magistrates tomorrow charged with firearms offences following an incident at a house in Cleckheaton.
Christopher John Stewart, 40, from Bradford Road, Batley will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday December 8, charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He will also appear charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition whilst prohibited from doing so.
The charges relate to an incident at a home on Pyenot Hall Lane in Cleckheaton during the evening of Sunday, December 4, in which a firearm was allegedly discharged at a door.
Five males also arrested in connection with the incident have now been released with no further action taken.
A further two men and a woman have been released on police bail, pending continuing enquiries.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident and appeal for information.
Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101.