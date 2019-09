A man from Batley has appeared in court in connection with a spate of burglaires.

Shafeeq Ahmed, aged 26, of Wyvern Close, Batley has been charged with 11 burglaries and one attempted burglary of a number of commercial premises throughout the Batley and Spen and Dewsbury area since May this year.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court and was remanded into custody. He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 26.