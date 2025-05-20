Batley man appears in court charged with attempted murder of man from Dewsbury

Police tape

A man from Batley has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man from Dewsbury.

Fahim Iqbal, 34, of Coal Pit Mews, Batley appeared before Leeds Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Monday) charged with the offence, which relates to a serious assault on a 22-year-old man on Raven’s Crescent, Dewsbury on Thursday, May 15.

The 34-year-old will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on 17 June.

A number of active enquiries remain ongoing by Kirklees CID into the attempted murder, in which the victim was attacked by several men at about 4pm on Thursday, May 15.

In the early hours of this morning, officers executed a warrant at three addresses in the Dewsbury area with support from firearms officers as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information, dashcam or CCTV of the incident who detective have not spoken with is asked to contact Kirklees CID online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or 101 quoting crime reference 13250272813.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.