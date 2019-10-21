Batley man, 29, arrested after stabbing in Dewsbury

West Yorkshire Police are investigating a stabbing in Dewsbury over the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, there was reports of a disturbance at a house on Ouzelwell Crescent, in Thornhill.

A 27-year-old male suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were consistent with stab wounds and are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Matt Hawker, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an isolated and domestic-related incident, which resulted in a male suffering serious injuries.

“We have a man in custody and our enquiries are continuing throughout today.”

A 29-year-old man, from Batley, was arrested by police in connection with the assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Police enquiries are ongoing.