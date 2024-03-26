Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported yesterday, a delivery driver was on Bromely Street in Hanging Heaton when the robbery happened at around 8.30am.

The driver was approached by a man who was carrying the knife and who took a parcel from him before making off in the direction of Commonside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the photo or who was in that area between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday.

Police investigating the robbery of a delivery driver near Batley have released these CCTV images

They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV from the surrounding area.

Anyone who can help should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online and using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240161338.