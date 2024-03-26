Batley knife robbery: Police release CCTV images of men after delivery driver was robbed at knife-point near Batley

Detectives investigating a knife-point robbery near Batley yesterday have released images of two men they want to speak to.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:18 GMT
As reported yesterday, a delivery driver was on Bromely Street in Hanging Heaton when the robbery happened at around 8.30am.

The driver was approached by a man who was carrying the knife and who took a parcel from him before making off in the direction of Commonside.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the photo or who was in that area between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday.

Police investigating the robbery of a delivery driver near Batley have released these CCTV imagesPolice investigating the robbery of a delivery driver near Batley have released these CCTV images
They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV from the surrounding area.

Anyone who can help should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online and using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240161338.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.