Batley father-of-four drives wrong way down dual carriageway during high speed police chase

A FATHER-of-four who drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway during one of two high-speed police chases has been jailed for two years.

A Leeds Crown Court judge described Liaquat Hussain's "appalling" driving as among the worst he has seen after West Yorkshire Police helicopter camera footage showed hís car narrowly avoided a head-on crash.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said just after 11pm on June 24 police signalled for Hussain to stop the VW Golf he was driving on Rouse Mill Lane in Batley.

Hussain failed to stop and sped away, driving through at least three sets of red traffic lights and at around 60mph in 30mph zones.

Hussain, 35, drove a loop round the Harburn Estate before travelling at around 90mph in Batley town centre.

He then drove the wrong way along a dual carriageway when police patrol cars stopped pursuing.

Mr Galley said it was deemed too dangerous to continue and the force helicopter tracked Hussain's car as he narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a van.

The pursuit continued until Hussain crashed into a wall and the car overturned.

Hussain, who suffered an injured leg in the crash, was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Hussain again fled police after failing to stop while driving a VW Touran with false registration plates in Batley just after 6pm on September 1.

He drove at 60mph in 30mph zones and mounted kerbs before being boxed in by police while driving on a pavement.

Hussain, of Providence Street, Batley, admitted two charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while banned and possessing cannabis.

He has previous convictions for robbery, driving while banned, dangerous driving, drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

Mitigating, Andrew Dallas, said: "He wishes he could turn the clock back. He is desperate now to stop this.

"He is the principle carer for his father who has a heart condition and is diabetic.

"He is separating himself from his four children by getting himself into trouble.

"He is insistent this will not happen again and is very sorry."

Jailing Hussain for two years, Judge Robin Mairs told him: "You drove the wrong way along a dual carriageway.

"I have watched the CCTV footage. This was a prolonged period of appalling driving which showed complete and utter disregard for other road users."

Judge Mairs added: "Both spates of driving are among the worst that I have seen."

Hussain was banned from driving for seven years.