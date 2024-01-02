News you can trust since 1858
Batley attack: Batley man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two burst into house with 'bladed weapon'

A Batley man has been seriously injured after two men attacked him in a house last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
The victim – who is in his 30s - was inside the property on Ealing Court when the pair burst in, armed with what police have described as a “bladed weapon”.

The man was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

Police say he suffered a wound to his left arm which was “serious but not life-threatening”.

The two men burst into a Batley house and assaulted a manThe two men burst into a Batley house and assaulted a man
The assault happened between 11.30pm yesterday (Monday) and 12.30am today.

Detectives are treating the matter as a targeted attack and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has footage of any men behaving suspiciously outside the house or fleeing it.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13140001500.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.