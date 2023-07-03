Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater backs Chief Constable’s call for West Yorkshire Police to be given more resources

John Robins, Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said that since 2010 his force had seen 2,000 fewer officers and staff, and a budget cut of £140million.

He said that as a result “I can’t deliver what I want to deliver as a professional police officer”.

The biggest pressure, he said, was on “visibility, engagement, patrols, neighbourhood policing,” which the public “see most and want most of”.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has backed calls for more resources for West Yorkshire Police

Ms Leadbeater, who has called for more police resources in Parliament, said: “It’s not right that neighbourhood policing is slipping off the priority list because the police do not have sufficient officers to cover this vital role.

“People want to see what used to be called ‘bobbies on the beat’. But when a force’s capacity is so depleted, senior officers have to do the best they can.

"Clearly we have now reached tipping point.”

In an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Chief Constable Robins said neighbourhood policing had been put under pressure by a lack of funding, and that officers were going from “job to job to job” with a focus on “the most serious incidents in policing”.

Ms Leadbeater said she agreed with Chief Constable Robins that his officers were doing an “amazing” job with the budget they had, but backed his call for more resources in order to keep the public’s trust.