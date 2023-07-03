News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater backs Chief Constable’s call for West Yorkshire Police to be given more resources

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater the Chief Constable’s call for West Yorkshire Police to be given the resources they need to provide the service the public wants.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

John Robins, Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said that since 2010 his force had seen 2,000 fewer officers and staff, and a budget cut of £140million.

He said that as a result “I can’t deliver what I want to deliver as a professional police officer”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The biggest pressure, he said, was on “visibility, engagement, patrols, neighbourhood policing,” which the public “see most and want most of”.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has backed calls for more resources for West Yorkshire PoliceBatley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has backed calls for more resources for West Yorkshire Police
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has backed calls for more resources for West Yorkshire Police
Most Popular

Ms Leadbeater, who has called for more police resources in Parliament, said: “It’s not right that neighbourhood policing is slipping off the priority list because the police do not have sufficient officers to cover this vital role.

“People want to see what used to be called ‘bobbies on the beat’. But when a force’s capacity is so depleted, senior officers have to do the best they can.

"Clearly we have now reached tipping point.”

In an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Chief Constable Robins said neighbourhood policing had been put under pressure by a lack of funding, and that officers were going from “job to job to job” with a focus on “the most serious incidents in policing”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater said she agreed with Chief Constable Robins that his officers were doing an “amazing” job with the budget they had, but backed his call for more resources in order to keep the public’s trust.

She added: “The police should not have to put out the begging bowl to be able to work effectively and to protect our citizens.”

Read More
Read more: Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater calls on government to support vict...