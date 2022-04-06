Batley and Spen MP joins police on patrol in Batley and Spen

Ms Leadbeater spent Monday ( April 4) on patrol with the team to see its work first-hand.

During the patrol Ms Leadbeater witnessed the officers apprehend offenders and remind drivers of the penalties they can face.

Among the activities she took part in were: traffic monitoring on White Lee Road, Heckmondwike and Liversedge; checks on dangerous parking and driving in Batley town centre; searching for a stolen vehicle in Bradford; attending a road traffic accident in Brighouse; and carrying out speed checks on Dewsbury Moor.

Ms Leadbeater said: “West Yorkshire traffic police are very stretched following significant cuts to their budgets over the last ten years.

“I want to say thank you to Dan and Andy, the officers who let me accompany them on patrol. It was a really insightful experience which showed the stark reality of how a severe lack of funding and resources has impacted the day to day work of police officers.

“We discussed the pressures of the job as well as local issues in Batley and Spen including tackling speeding on White Lee Road, the volume of traffic going through Heckmondwike and dangerous parking in Batley town centre.

“We also joined community police officers conducting speed checks and talked about the need to crackdown on drink and drug driving and people using mobile phones whilst driving.

“More police and resources would definitely act as a deterrent and I support that.

“It is not the only issue though. Sadly, it can be very difficult to get some people to respect their communities and fellow citizens, and the abuse too often directed at officers is completely unacceptable.

“The police are very aware of the problems on our roads and wish they could do more to address them.

“We should all be grateful for the important work they do to keep our community safer.”

When Parliament returns after Easter, Ms Leadbeater will be presenting her petition signed by hundreds of local people.