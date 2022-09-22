Batley and Spen MP calls for a renewed effort to tackle road safety and anti-social behaviour

Following a number of recent incidents in the area, Ms Leadbeater said: “I find it deeply disappointing to see anti-social behaviour and criminal activity taking place in Batley and Spen.

“It is selfish and irresponsible, and I believe anyone found guilty of criminal acts should be severely punished.”

Ms Leadbeater welcomed evidence of progress in recent months to make the streets across the constituency safer, but said a concerted effort was required day in and day out to tackle criminal behaviour.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said she was delighted to receive confirmation that the Neighbourhood Policing Team’s ‘Operation Torrbank’ will continue across Batley and Spen, thanks to funding from local Councillors from all parties.

The road safety operation has already seen hundreds of drivers prosecuted and scores of illegal vehicles seized.

Ms Leadbeater added: “There has been some good progress in tackling these issues but there is still a lot more to do.

“I know from the many messages I receive from constituents that road safety is still a major concern across Batley and Spen.

“I am listening to those concerns and taking action.”

A recent meeting convened by Ms Leadbeater brought council officers, the police and the fire service together to discuss the next steps. It resulted in a commitment by the council to tackle the notorious hotspot of White Lee Road in Heckmondwike, and to trial 20mph zones around schools.

Ms Leadbeater also welcomed moves by the police to seek funding for additional resources to target the scourge of quad bikes and the illegal use of motorbikes, often stolen, on our roads.

She added: “The police do their best with the resources available to them, but more than a decade of cuts has left them unable to intervene and make arrests as often as they want to.

“I will continue to make the case in Parliament that we must fund the police and criminal justice systems properly to keep all our citizens safe.