Attempted murder investigation in Dewsbury after man suffers life changing injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured by weapons in an attack in Dewsbury

Detectives from Kirklees District CID are continuing to conduct several enquiries into an incident on Ravens Crescent, which officers are treating as attempted murder.

Police were called shortly before 4pm yesterday (Thursday, May 15) to reports of fighting involving bladed weapons.

Officers attended and found a 22-year-old man who had suffered serious leg and head injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are described as life changing.

The suspects described as Asian males and in their 20s and 30s, made off from the scene in three cars.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse of Kirklees District CID, said: “This has clearly been a serious violent incident, which is being treated as an attempted murder by detectives.

“Several enquiries have been ongoing overnight to better establish the circumstances of what took place, and we are following several active lines of investigation this morning.

“I want to thank those who have volunteered information so far and ask anyone who has information, dashcam or CCTV of the incident who we have not spoken with to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or 101 quoting crime reference 13250272813.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.