Assault appeal: Police investigating incident where man was threatened with a knife wish to identify this man
Police investigating an incident in Dewsbury where a man was threatened with a knife have released an image of a man they would like to identify.
The incident occurred in Dickinson Gardens on Tuesday, July 8 and detectives would like to speak to this man, who is described as being of mixed race and about 5ft 10ins tall.
He is believed to be in his twenties and has a gold upper front tooth.
If you can assist in identifying him then please contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13250386208.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.