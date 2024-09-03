Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a Mirfield street.

Police received a report at 1.34am that a car had been deliberately set alight on Wilson Avenue. Damage was also caused to another vehicle.

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident of arson on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, in the early hours of this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240478969.”