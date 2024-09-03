Arson investigation: Man arrested after car torched on Mirfield street
Police received a report at 1.34am that a car had been deliberately set alight on Wilson Avenue. Damage was also caused to another vehicle.
Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident of arson on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, in the early hours of this morning.
“Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240478969.”