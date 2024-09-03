Arson investigation: Man arrested after car torched on Mirfield street

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a Mirfield street.

Police received a report at 1.34am that a car had been deliberately set alight on Wilson Avenue. Damage was also caused to another vehicle.

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident of arson on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, in the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a Mirfield street.West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a Mirfield street.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a Mirfield street.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240478969.”