West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after three cars were set on fire in the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The arson attack happened at about 12.30am today (Thursday) on Parker Road and caused extensive damage to a Skoda Fabia, an Audi A3 S-Line and a Honda Civic.

The suspects are believed to have used an accelerant and are thought to have arrived at, and left, the scene in two vehicles – a 4x4-type vehicle and a saloon-style car.

Police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a targeted attack and Kirklees District CID is investigating. Police patrols of the area have also been increased.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around the above time or anyone who has other information or footage which may assist.”

The crime reference is 13240496579.

People can contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.