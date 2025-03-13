Arrests made following burglary at Masjid Uthman mosque in Dewsbury

Two men have been arrested following a burglary at a mosque in Dewsbury.

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is continuing to investigate the thefts from the Masjid Uthman mosque on Green Lane and is working to reassure worshippers following the incident on Tuesday, March 11.

It took place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm after suspects entered the mosque during prayers and stole personal property of worshippers, including trainers and a jacket.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of the Dewsbury NPT, said: “A theft from any place of worship can cause a great deal of upset in communities and we have been working with partners at the mosque to offer support as we continue our investigation.

“Two males have been arrested but we are continuing to appeal for information and for anyone who has had property stolen and has not yet reported it to come forwards.

“We work closely with all faith providers in Dewsbury and I would ask any who want advice about how to improve security at places of worship to contact us.

“Our crime prevention officers are able to offer help and advice on target hardening and general security.”

Anyone who has information about the burglary at Masjid Uthman mosque is asked to contact the Dewsbury NPT on 101 or online here.

Kirklees crime prevention officers can be contacted at [email protected]