Armed robbery at One Stop Shop in Mirfield

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Mirfield.

The incident happened on Friday between 9.30pm and 9.50pm at the One Stop Shop on Greenside Road.

Four suspects, who were wearing masks and one carrying a hammer, entered the premises and threatened staff inside.

They demanded the staff to open the safe in the store.

A large quantity of money, in Pounds and Euros, was stolen as well as some scratch cards and cigarettes.

All suspects fled the store and left the scene in a car which was parked outside, which is believed to be a Vauxhall. The car drove in the direction of Sunnybank Road.

The first suspect who was carrying the hammer was a white male, 5ft 11”, stocky build. He was wearing a dark tracksuit, black mask and gloves and spoke with a local accent.

The other suspects were all wearing masks and gloves, one was wearing a dark green tracksuit,

Anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180397650 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.