The victim was on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton at around 8.30am when a man carrying a knife approached him and took a parcel from him before escaping in the direction of Commonside.

Police say the suspect is described as a man, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and aged in his late 20s or early 30s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Anyone who may have video footage of what happened or further information that might help with detectives’ investigations should call police on or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240161338.