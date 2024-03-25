Armed robber threatens delivery driver with knife near Batley today
The victim was on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton at around 8.30am when a man carrying a knife approached him and took a parcel from him before escaping in the direction of Commonside.
Police say the suspect is described as a man, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and aged in his late 20s or early 30s.
Anyone who may have video footage of what happened or further information that might help with detectives’ investigations should call police on or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240161338.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.