Armed police called as gang brandishing weapons kidnap teenager in Batley

Armed police scrambled to Batley yesterday after reports of a teenager being kidnapped from a vehicle in Batley.

The caller said the male had been forced out of a vehicle by men with weapons on Upper Blakeridge Lane, who put him into another vehicle, which drove off towards the town centre.

Armed officers were deployed to search for the vehicle, as well as some men who were reported to have run off from the scene.

A short time later, police were advised that a male had been found with injuries in Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton.

Officers attended and the 19-year-old received treatment for his injuries, which were found to be minor.

A scene was also put in place for forensic examination.

Enquiries suggest the injured male was the subject of the initial incident, which is being treated as a targeted attack.

Anyone who witnessed or who has footage of either incident is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police

website.

The crime reference is 13240690049.Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.