Appeal to find good Samaritans after woman sexually assaulted in Cleckheaton bistro toilets

Police are appealing for two women who came to the aid of the victim of a serious sexual assault in Cleckheaton to contact them as potential witnesses.

The Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Team is continuing to investigate and appealing for witnesses to a serious sexual assault on a woman at George’s Bistro and Wine Bar in Cleckheaton in the early hours of June 28.

The assault was reported to have taken place in the toilets of the venue between 12am and 1am.

From CCTV, police have identified two women who entered the toilets and assisted the victim shortly after the offence occurred.

One of the women had blonde hair, wore dark clothing and was carrying a gold bag, while the other had dark hair and was wearing a denim dress.

Following enquiries, detectives arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of sexual offending in connection with the offence.

They have been released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

DI Sarah Bradley of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Team, said: “All reports of sexual offending are treated extremely seriously within Kirklees, and specialist officers are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into the matter and offer support to the victim.

“As part of our continuing investigation, we do wish to speak to two women who were in contact with the victim in the immediate aftermath of the offence.

"From information supplied, we believe they provided assistance to the victim and it is really important we speak to them as witnesses to assist our enquiry.

“I would ask those women, or anyone else who could assist the investigation, to contact us at the Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Team on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat referencing police crime number 13250364212.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”