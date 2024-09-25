Appeal: Six men wanted by police after robbery in Dewsbury park
A man in his 40s was in Crow Nest Park at about 3.20pm on Monday, September 9, when his mobile phone was stolen.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred close to the pond and is thought to have involved a group of six males.
“The victim suffered cuts and bruising and was assisted by members of the public at the scene.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240491798.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.