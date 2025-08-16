Appeal launched to locate dog stolen at Oakwell Hall in Birstall

Lola

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to help reunite a family with their dog who was stolen in an incident in Kirklees.

The Batley and Spen Patrol Team at Kirklees Police are continuing to investigate the reported offence which involved a female white whippet dog, named Lola, at the grounds of Oakwell Hall in Birstall on July 15.

It took place at about 4pm after the dog’s owner, a man in his 50s, was distracted by a woman while he was walking his pet there.

As he was distracted a male who had been in company with the female, and was further ahead, picked up Lola and made off with her.

Witnesses told the victim the suspect has been seen getting into a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing in Kirklees and in the Knottingley area of Wakefield District regarding the theft.

A teenage male and female from Knottingley have also been interviewed in connection with the matter.

Lola herself is described as white with a grey patch over her right eye, and very slender.

PC Dobson said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident which has clearly been deeply upsetting for Lola’s owners. Sadly, those enquires have not as yet led to her recovery.

“We would ask anyone who has any information at all who can assist the investigation to contact us, including anyone who may have seen a dog matching Lola’s description for sale in Knottingley or elsewhere.

“Information can be given on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250401834.

“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”