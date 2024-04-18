Appeal launched to find Dewsbury man wanted for burglary offences - police conduct enquiries in Calderdale and Kirklees to locate him

Police are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted on suspicion of criminal offences.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:32 BST
The Huddersfield District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Aaron Tate, 34, from Dewsbury.

Officers want to speak with him in connection with burglary offences and have been conducting enquiries in Kirklees and Calderdale to locate him.

He is described as having a trimmed brown beard and brown eyes and short brown hair, although there is a possibility he may have shaved this.

Aaron Tate

Anyone who has seen or has information to help officers locate Aaron Tate is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime reference 13240199949.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.