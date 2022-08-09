Appeal launched following three burglaries in same road in Dewsbury Moor

The offences, which all happened on Byron Grove, are believed to have occurred between 27 July and 5 August.

An electric bike and power tools were taken from a garage in one of the incidents, with a mature Koi Carp described as an orange and white butterfly Koi, a ghost Koi and several mixed white, orange, red and blue taken from a pond in another.

Anyone with information about these offences or anyone who may have footage to assist the police in their investigations is asked to contact the officers on 101, or by using the Livechat on online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/.

Police

The crime references numbers are 13220429016, 13220428245 and 13220429965.