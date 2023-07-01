News you can trust since 1858
Appeal for injured man to come forward following assault near Black Bull pub

Police are urging a man who is believed to have been the victim of an assault near a pub in Liversedge to come forward.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a man being assaulted near the Black Bull pub on Halifax Road shortly before midnight last night (Friday, June 30).

Those involved, including the injured person, had left the scene prior to police attendance and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

Officers are urging this male to come forward to confirm he is safe and well.

Police are still on Halifax Road following the assault.
Similarly, anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any other information about those involved is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230364844.