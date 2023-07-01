Appeal for injured man to come forward following assault near Black Bull pub
West Yorkshire Police received reports of a man being assaulted near the Black Bull pub on Halifax Road shortly before midnight last night (Friday, June 30).
Those involved, including the injured person, had left the scene prior to police attendance and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.
Officers are urging this male to come forward to confirm he is safe and well.
Similarly, anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any other information about those involved is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230364844.