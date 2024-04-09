A dispersal notice has been issued by West Yorkshire Police in Gomersal after ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour and criminality on the Shirley Estate and surrounding areas.

The notice gives both police officers and police community support officers the legal power to direct anyone involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the area. Those who fail to follow such a direction will be committing an offence, which can lead to an arrest.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“I am extremely disappointed that a handful of young people seem intent on causing ASB and intimidation in this small, close knit community.

“My officers will be continuing their patrols in the area and deal positively with any groups who are acting in an anti-social manner. There will be no ‘soft option’ for those causing upset, and my team and I will work with partners to identify suspected offenders, deal with them robustly, and prevent further incidents.

“I continue to ask that all crime and ASB is reported to the police as this will enable us to respond to incidents and put appropriate measures in place to prevent continued incidents.”