Abhorrent Dewsbury rapist given extended jail time for offences against highly vulnerable woman

Jason Grundell, 34, from Batley Carr, was handed an extended 17-year sentence in a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, July 31.

He had been previously found guilty by a jury of two rape offences in a five day trial in June.

He was given a sentence of 13 years in prison with a four-year extended licence period for the offences, which were committed in January and March in 2020.

Police were made aware of the offending in March of 2020 by a third party and arrested Grundell shortly afterwards.

A full investigation was conducted into the reported offending leading to Grundell being charged with the offences.

DC David Sherlock, a dedicated Kirklees Police safeguarding detective, said: “We welcome the jury’s verdict and the judges sentence in this case.

“Grundell committed truly abhorrent offences against a highly vulnerable adult victim and that has been reflected in the extended sentence he has been given by the courts.

“I would like the thank the victim for her heroic bravery and endurance throughout this investigation and the subsequent court case.

“She was put through unimaginable trauma but co-operated throughout and I hope this sentencing encourages other victims who may not have come forward and reported what has happened to them to contact us and make their voices heard.