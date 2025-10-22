70-year-old woman in critical condition after car drives into bus in Mirfield

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:30 BST
A 70-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a car drove into a bus in Mirfield.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Huddersfield Road at around 4pm yesterday (Tuesday).

They were responding to reports that a red Kia Venga had collided with a stationary bus at the junction of Doctor Lane.

A 70 year old woman was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical. It’s believed she had a medical episode prior to the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Mirfield around the time or in the Co-Op to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1072 of 21 October

