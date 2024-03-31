Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The officers received the commendations as part of the 2024 Kirklees Policing Awards which saw prizes handed out to officers from across the borough in recognition of those who had made a difference in their communities.

PC Philip Blackburn and a fellow officer who were first on the scene at a burglary in Dewsbury in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers spotted and pursued a known prolific offender, took on and detained him – even though he was armed with a knife and a piece of wood.

Vice Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Helen Thompson and Mayor of Kirklees Coun Cahal Burke both attended the awards evening where police officers from Dewsbury and Batley and Spen were among those from across Kirklees commended for their work.

The officers were praised for recovering precious items as well as putting their own safety to one side to protect members of the public.

Also honoured were PC Ian Harrison and a fellow member of police staff who received an award for their apprehension of an offender in the Batley and Spen area.

They were off-duty and on their way home in June 2022 when they identified a man on a stolen bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers were praised for their swift reactions which brought the offender to justice for a priority offence in the Batley and Spen area, and were awarded for “their passion, commitment, dedication and attitude" in apprehending the man.

The 2024 Kirklees Policing Awards were held at Dewsbury Town Hall on March 14, 2024. 15 Awards were issued to police officers from across Kirklees.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees District Police, said: “Preserving life and protecting those most at risk is our chief role as police officers and it is hearting to see so many of these awards have been given to colleagues who have intervened to help some of the most vulnerable victims.”

A total of 15 commendations were issued by senior officers to police staff, police officers and volunteers for their “tenacity and dedication to duty” at the awards ceremony held at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Vice Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Helen Thompson and Mayor of Kirklees Coun Cahal Burke were both in attendance.